The most popular grocery chain in Texas has updated its mask policy today. H-E-B, the San Antonio based company, released a statement on its website stating. "At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9, 2021.