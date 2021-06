As we prepare for FBI season 4, should we also prepare ourselves for an epic crossover event? We would understand the natural curiosity here for multiple reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we were so short on these big events for much of last season. Due to the global health crisis, almost every major show out there had to shut down the idea of visiting sets other than their own. It was too risky even with all of the virus protocols in place, and the goal was to reduce contact as much as possible.