ATLANTA, GA — Julio Jones might have left the Falcons, but his wisdom will remain with the team. Some of the wisdom he imparted to Russell Gage is to “play fast”. “Run. That was [Julio’s] biggest thing,” said Gage. “Speed off the ball and running. A lot of guys get too caught up thinking into their routes. Understand that even if you make a mistake, make it full speed. A receiver’s biggest asset is his speed. Whatever it is, you need to display it.”