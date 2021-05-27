Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida WIC families to receive increase for veggies and fruits; food pantries also shifting to nutritional nudge

theapopkavoice.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. Earlier this year, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorized State Agencies for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months, expanding the vegetable and fruit voucher from $9/month for children and $11/month for women to $35 per month, per participant. WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher is known as the Cash Value Benefit (CVB). The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

theapopkavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Pantry#Food Insecurity#Local Food#Fresh Food#Cvb#Florida Wic#The Wic Program#Healthyfla#Floridahealth Gov#Allied Health Sciences#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Another victory at the Supreme Court for religious groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court, the justices on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The court said the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy.