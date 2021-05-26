Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia, IL

Virginia School Board

beardstownnewspapers.com
 15 days ago

Virginia resident questions why students are in session four days instead of five. A Virginia resident addressed the Virginia School Board about the four-day learning schedule. He was very concerned that his children were missing learning time due to having Friday home learning. He is concerned the learning schedule has hindered his children from learning and being on track. He asked why Virginia was on four-day learning when other school districts were in session five…

www.beardstownnewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia, IL
Government
City
Virginia, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Home School#The Virginia School Board#Premium Content#Students#Four Day Learning#Session#Subscription#Subscribers#Access Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...