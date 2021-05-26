Virginia School Board
Virginia resident questions why students are in session four days instead of five. A Virginia resident addressed the Virginia School Board about the four-day learning schedule. He was very concerned that his children were missing learning time due to having Friday home learning. He is concerned the learning schedule has hindered his children from learning and being on track. He asked why Virginia was on four-day learning when other school districts were in session five…www.beardstownnewspapers.com