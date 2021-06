WEST, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Rockwall 5-3 Wednesday night in the opening game of a best of three Regional Final series. Rockwall jumped out to a 4-0 lead on an Elizabeth Schaefer first inning grand slam home run. The Lady Vikings would score the next three runs to cut the Rockwall lead to 4-3. Included in that stretch was a Jessica Adams solo home run in the third inning.