Three Beardstown firefighters have been hurt while battling an apartment building blaze. WAND-TV reports the fire broke out around 8:40 Sunday evening, and crews worked more than 12 hours to bring the blaze under control. One resident of the building had to be removed from the building and was taken to a hospital from treatment, but is expected to recover. Three firefighters were injured, one of whom had to jump from an upper level of the burning building. Two of the three suffered serious injuries and remain in the hospital, while a third was treated and released.