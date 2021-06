COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Council members for the City of Columbia unanimously voted to launch the Columbia Life Improvement Monetary Boost (CLIMB) pilot program. "Gives Columbia a chance to experiment with attacking one of the most challenging issues that America has right now," said Mayor of Columbia, Steve Benjamin. "That's addressing poverty, inequity, family instability. The number of people who are literally working every single day, sometimes multiple jobs, what making working to make ends meet, just continuously seems to grow, not just in our state but across this country.”