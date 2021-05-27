New Crypto Market Entrants After Tesla’s $1.5B BTC Purchase May Have Sold their Bitcoin Holdings to Stronger Hands: Report

Perhaps few people are as responsible for the rise of altcoins as Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). A number of cryptic jokes and memes by Tesla’s tenacious CEO have garnered huge influence over the crypto markets, pushing digital currencies to new highs. While Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), the OG crypto, continues it to remain the most popular crypto, tweets by Musk such as “Everything to the moon!” paved the way for various altcoins. (As the name suggests, alternate or altcoins are cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin.)