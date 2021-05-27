New Crypto Market Entrants After Tesla’s $1.5B BTC Purchase May Have Sold their Bitcoin Holdings to Stronger Hands: Report
Nate Maddrey and the Coin Metrics research team notes that during the past two weeks, crypto was hit by a “double tsunami” of seemingly negative news. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin payments while adding critical tweets about BTC’s massive energy consumption. Then an even “bigger tidal wave” hit: news that China has launched a nationwide crackdown on Bitcoin miners and local crypto traders.www.crowdfundinsider.com