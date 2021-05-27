A Sweet Escape at Duck, N.C. Beach Resort

InterContinental Phuket’s stunning beachfront boasts European vibes and a luxurious ambiance for the discerning traveler. We were instantly drawn to the chic striped umbrellas, decadent sun loungers and plush couches alongside a refreshing infinity pool overlooking Kamala Beach. Set right in the sand you are only steps from the turquoise sea and can relax under the shade of the sweeping palm trees. Pine Beach Bar sits at the centre of this idyllic scene complete with outdoor tables, a stylish covered dining area perfect for a casual drink or delving into their menu of delicious fare. The menu is brimming with high quality dishes from juicy steaks and fresh seafood to wood fired pizzas and tempting pastas. We could taste the fresh produce used within every bite and also couldn’t get enough of the elevated Thai dishes and the chef’s use of fragrant homegrown herbs. The menu will please any foodie and the tropical scenery is the icing on the cake. Highlights of our meals during our stay included the Fresh Prawns Ravioli, Bisque and Shellfish Butter, the Charred Octopus with Black Garlic, Escalivada and Pimiento Sauce, the Linguini Vongole & Bottarga with Leeks, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon Zest, the “Pla Neung Ma Now” Steamed White Snapper with Lemongrass, Galangal, Bokchoy and Spicy Lime Dressing and the Dry Aged Wagyu Rib Eye with Roasted Cauliflower and Fermented Vegetable BBQ Lettuce Heart. If you are in search of an unbeatable menu and luxurious beachfront location, Pine Beach Bar was one of our favourite options as a family in Phuket.