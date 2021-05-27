Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Sweet Escape at Duck, N.C. Beach Resort

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuck Donuts and Sanderling Resort are teaming up to celebrate National Donut Day with a one-of-a-kind experience offering visitors a donut-themed guest room packed with donut-themed experiences, all baked together as The Sweet Escape. Sanderling Resort is located in the beach community of Duck, N.C., about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from...

alexandrialivingmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Bar#National Donut Day#The Sweet Escape#Duckdonuts#Sanderlingresort#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Pine Beach Bar at InterContinental Phuket Resort

InterContinental Phuket’s stunning beachfront boasts European vibes and a luxurious ambiance for the discerning traveler. We were instantly drawn to the chic striped umbrellas, decadent sun loungers and plush couches alongside a refreshing infinity pool overlooking Kamala Beach. &nbsp;Set right in the sand you are only steps from the turquoise sea and can relax under the shade of the sweeping palm trees. Pine Beach Bar sits at the centre of this idyllic scene complete with outdoor tables, a stylish covered dining area perfect for a casual drink or delving into their menu of delicious fare. The menu is brimming with high quality dishes from juicy steaks and fresh seafood to wood fired pizzas and tempting pastas. We could taste the fresh produce used within every bite and also couldn’t get enough of the elevated Thai dishes and the chef’s use of fragrant homegrown herbs. The menu will please any foodie and the tropical scenery is the icing on the cake. Highlights of our meals during our stay included the Fresh Prawns Ravioli, Bisque and Shellfish Butter, the Charred Octopus with&nbsp;Black Garlic, Escalivada and Pimiento Sauce, the Linguini Vongole & Bottarga with Leeks, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon Zest, the “Pla Neung Ma Now” Steamed White Snapper with Lemongrass, Galangal, Bokchoy and Spicy Lime Dressing and the Dry Aged Wagyu Rib Eye with Roasted Cauliflower and Fermented Vegetable BBQ Lettuce Heart. If you are in search of an unbeatable menu and luxurious beachfront location, Pine Beach Bar was one of our favourite options as a family in Phuket.
Hawaii Statemillionmilesecrets.com

Lahaina Shores Beach Resort review: The best way to use a Hyatt free night certificate in Hawaii??

Signing up for credit cards through partner links earns us a commission. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Here’s our full Advertising Policy. I’ve tried working outdoors in a lot of picturesque destinations around the world. It’s one of the idealized aspects of being a digital nomad. Work with your toes in the sand, they say. Work on your tan while sipping daiquiris from a furiously perspiring cocktail glass, they said.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach

What a great experience returning to Phuket Marriott Resort on Nai Yang Beach after a few years away from the island. The last time we stayed our son was only a baby so it was a trip down memory lane to talk about our last visit and see the resort again with the children now that they are older. The sprawling five star resort with direct beach access offers a plethora of activities for the travelling family. Our Beachfront Villa boasted two large ensuite bedrooms, a cozy separate lounge, huge amount of outdoor space, and a refreshing private pool. The best part was the opening that led you straight on to Nai Yang Beach’s sandy shores where the water is always shallow and calm, great for young children. Our children spent hours collection shells, playing games in the sand, and swinging on the swings set right on the beach. We were just steps to the main pool and a variety of fun games and watersports provided by the five star resort.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Relaxing Bungalow-Style Beach Resorts

The Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort is a collection of rustic bungalows that lie on the beach of Temae, a tropical location in French Polynesia. The resort is made up of 113 luxurious bungalows that blend Sofitel's French sensibilities with Polynesian design concepts. The Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort offers a classic, tropical getaway secluded from the stressors of bustling urban life.
Duck, NCQSR magazine

Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort Launch Sweepstakes

Duck Donuts and the AAA Four Diamond rated Sanderling Resort is wrapping up its donut-themed Sweet Escape program with a social media sweepstakes, giving one lucky guest the chance to win a four-night stay at the beachfront resort in Duck, North Carolina. Now through June 30, 2021, Duck Donuts and...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau's Larry Magor on the resort's opening

The new Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is set to open in July, part of the $250 million Pointe development that also includes the One Particular Harbour residences, a waterpark, a marina and an entertainment complex. Copy editor Hector Fadraga spoke with general manager Larry Magor at the property's JWB Prime Steak and Seafood restaurant earlier this month about the resort, cruise ship homeporting and the Nassau port redevelopment.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

COAST Beach Club & Bistro at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

COAST Beach Club & Bistro is a perfect spot for a family meal during your stay near Karon Beach. After spending a long morning at the beach and swimming in the refreshing resort pool we always made our way to the restaurant’s inviting outdoor area to delve into their mouthwatering menu. We made ourselves comfortable at their spacious booths and the friendly staff were always quick to bring us refreshing drinks before taking our order.
Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

A Pretty Sweet Summer Camp Is Coming to Boca & Palm Beach

If you live in Boca or Palm Beach, your kids now have another summer camp option, and this one is delicious. Peterbrooke Chocolatier is hosting its annual camp for children over seven years old. The Florida-based confection shop’s adventures include learning about the chocolate making process, get some hands on experience and of course taste testing favorites like chocolate dipped Oreos, graham crackers, pretzels and popcorn.
Lifestyleholidaypirates.com

Malta summer getaway with breakfast included

Home Holidays Malta summer getaway with breakfast included. Mateys, if you are looking to head to Malta after the announcement they are going on the green list, then check out this fab deal we have come across with great prices departing this summer. We have chosen to add breakfast to...
Dana Point, CAluxurytravelmagazine.com

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club Debuts New Spa Brand

Waldorf Astoria Spa, located at Dana Point’s beachfront AAA Five-Diamond Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, is now open. The refined spa oasis brings sincerely elegant service and unforgettable experiences featuring sumptuous treatments, a first-in-market partnership with 111SKIN, the latest in self-care technology, curated wellness experiences, and a team of passionate spa experts.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Beach Resorts Team Up to Vaccinate Employees & Guests

Five Fort Lauderdale beach resorts will be offering vaccines and incentives for employees and guests who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the oceanfront properties next week. Seeing increased guest traffic and recognizing the need to make vaccines available to people who haven’t yet received them, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort General Manager Tamas Vago put the call out for neighboring hotels to host vaccinations for employees and guests. “When the hotel group approached us with this great idea, we paired them up with our partners at the Florida Department of Health in Broward, who just completed one of our city vaccine sites at Snyder Park,” City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said. “It’s all about convenience now – and bringing the vaccines to where people are. Since we rely heavily on tourism, this initiative is a win-win for everyone.”
Marathon, FLbeachbarbums.com

Beach Bar Pic of the Week – Barrel & Bale, Grassy Flats Resort and Beach Club, Marathon, Florida

Tagged: barrel and bale, beach bar, beach bar pic of the week, florida, florida keys, grassy flats resort and beach club, marathon. If there is any region I miss the most in the States, it is the Florida Keys. Having been lucky enough to vacation there twice, those visits were just enough to whet my appetite for “America’s Caribbean.” With easy and convenient flights, no customs to mess with and a road with islands dotting it just looking to be explored, the Keys are an adventurer’s paradise. Whether your preference is water activities, culture, beachcombing, dining or some beach bar hopping, you’ll find what you’re looking for when you leave the mainland at the southern tip of Florida.
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Ocean City Air Show swoops into beach resort this weekend

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly into town this weekend for the 14th Annual Ocean City Air Show, an event that features everything from high speed to death-defying acts performed by pilots and aerialists. Set for June 19 and 20, the show of extremes will not only feature the...
Alabama StateNapa Valley Register

Blue Sky, Beaches and Bushwackers: Gulf Shores, where Alabama meets Florida, is a lively escape

Okay, I must have somehow missed watching the four-season MTV series, "Floribama Shores," a show about eight impossibly pretty young adults living the beachfront life. But I swear, until I arrived at the actual place — Orange Beach, Alabama, which straddles the state line of Florida Beach and was named after the short-lived success of locals who attempted to grow oranges — I was unaware that Floribama was a real destination.
Lifestyleparadisecoast.com

Tesoro at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

Fittingly named after the Italian and Spanish words for “treasure,” Tesoro will dazzle guests with its inventive menu, chic decor and panoramic fifth floor views of the Gulf of Mexico. What’s more, the second syllable of its name – “oro” – means “gold” in Italian and Spanish, which is appropriate as one of Marco Island’s true treasures are the golden sunsets that guests and locals can experience at new heights on the outdoor patio while enjoying this experiential dining destination. The adult-exclusive atmospheric restaurant will showcase coastal Mediterranean cuisine thoughtfully prepared to highlight the essential flavors of France, Italy, Spain and Greece. Tesoro’s multi-faceted menu was designed to “celebrate the bountiful offerings from the neighboring Gulf, such as whole grilled local catches and a fresh raw & chilled display serving local and imported seafood. These fruits of the sea will be accompanied by menu items drawn from the heart of the Mediterranean region, including fresh baked pita, black baba ganoush, sliced pata negra, carbonara flat bread and a selection of fine cheeses.