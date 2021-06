BRISTOL - Bristol Eastern scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and went on to defeat East Hartford 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Muzzy Field. Eastern is now 6-13, while East Hartford falls to 8-11. Eastern is scheduled to play Bristol Central Thursday night at 6:30 at Muzzy in the regular season finale for both teams. Both teams will begin play next week in the CIAC Class L Baseball tournament.