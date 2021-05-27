Memorial Day: A Day to Remember Our Fallen

Honoring fallen heroes through memories and adventure. The origins of Memorial Day date back to the post-civil war era. Officially, the holiday had its genesis as Decoration Day, designated in 1868 for the purpose of honoring the fallen soldiers of what is still today America’s bloodiest conflict. The Union General John A. Logan enacted the day as a tradition where in late spring mourners would place flowers and flags on the graves of the soldiers lost in the conflict as a sign of respect and remembrance. Eventually becoming a federally recognized holiday in 1971, it is now a three day weekend best known for BBQs and traffic jams, celebrated as spring gives way to summer. It has been said that one is never truly gone until being forgotten by the living. With Memorial Day fast approaching please join us in keeping the memories of our fallen servicemen and women alive.