Raymond Gene Taylor, 85, Rushville, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home. He was born December 5, 1935 in Beardstown, the son of Lyle and Mable Parks Taylor, Sr. He married Nancy Conrad and they divorced. He later married Donna Icenogle on August 19, 1973 and she preceded him in death on June 21, 2019. He is survived by his children Misty (husband Roger) DeVore, Julie (husband Mike)…