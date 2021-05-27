Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Restaurant properties along The Avenue in Hampden sell for $1.94 million in five-day online auction

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMn5y_0aCiGXA800
The Golden West Cafe was part of the property in Hampden that sold at an auction that ended Wednesday. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun

A portion of The Avenue in Hampden was sold for $1.94 million in an online auction that ended Wednesday at noon.

The properties along West 36th Street included in the sale are Golden West Cafe, Souvlaki and Philly’s Best Pizza and Subs.

The buyer was not publicly revealed, but the Baltimore Business Journal reported that local investor Jeremy Landsman was the highest bidder in the five-day auction held by Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

The auction listing for the property refers to existing tenants as “below market rents for three tenants averaging $13/sq. ft. with leases ending in 2023.” The annual rent grosses around $100,000, the listing said.

At the beginning of May, Samantha Claassen, the owner of Golden West Cafe, launched a GoFundMe in the hopes of purchasing the Avenue property where the restaurant is located. But after questions about the purpose of the fundraiser, Claassen suspended the campaign and returned the donations.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
919
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Souvlaki#Gofundme#Food Drink#The Golden West Cafe#Philly#Best Pizza And Subs#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...