Restaurant properties along The Avenue in Hampden sell for $1.94 million in five-day online auction

A portion of The Avenue in Hampden was sold for $1.94 million in an online auction that ended Wednesday at noon.

The properties along West 36th Street included in the sale are Golden West Cafe, Souvlaki and Philly’s Best Pizza and Subs.

The buyer was not publicly revealed, but the Baltimore Business Journal reported that local investor Jeremy Landsman was the highest bidder in the five-day auction held by Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

The auction listing for the property refers to existing tenants as “below market rents for three tenants averaging $13/sq. ft. with leases ending in 2023.” The annual rent grosses around $100,000, the listing said.

At the beginning of May, Samantha Claassen, the owner of Golden West Cafe, launched a GoFundMe in the hopes of purchasing the Avenue property where the restaurant is located. But after questions about the purpose of the fundraiser, Claassen suspended the campaign and returned the donations.