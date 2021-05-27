Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Mother of Lafayette shooting victim calls for justice

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjZ8k_0aCiGRrm00

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the life of a Lafayette shooting victim and to raise awareness of gun violence.

43-year-old Robert Hebert died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on E Simcoe Street on May 19. Officers found Hebert suffering from a gunshot wound, and he died later at an area hospital.

Wednesday's vigil was held on E Simcoe Street, and his mother, Eunice Shelvin, spoke with KATC about her son's life.

He left behind two young sons, two young daughters, and a baby girl. And now, Shelvin said her son will never get to be a part of his family's lives.

"He won't be able to walk his baby girl [down] the altar when it's time. He won't be able to hold his grandkids. I'm not going to be able to hold my baby anymore. His sister that loves him dearly, he's not going to be able to text her, call her, 'Come get me.'"

Shelvin also hoped to raise awareness for gun violence, and said the community needs to unite to combat the problem.

"We have to get together and fight this gun violence between our children," she said. "This is wrong. We're not supposed to be killing ourselves, we're supposed to be holding each other up, we're supposed to be coming together as one group."

Finally, Shelvin asked the person who shot her son to come forward and called for justice.

"Just want to tell the person who did it...turn himself in. If he [Robert] would've did it, he would've turned himself in. He wouldn't have been a coward and run," Shelvin said. "I don't have my baby no more. I want justice."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

View All 23 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#On E#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
Related
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Three more arrested in May drive-by shooting

Three more people have been arrested in connection with an incident that occured last month on Mills Street . Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested on June 16 on active warrants accusing them of four counts attempted first-degree murder. Both have since bonded out on a $75,000 bond per count, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, a total bond of $300,000 each.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Police asking public for information in shooting

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Police are asking for help with information on a shooting in Crowley. In the early morning hours on June 7, the Crowley Police Department responded to an active shooter in progress during a graduation party in the 800 block of West 2nd Street in Crowley, according to a spokesperson with the Department.
Geismar, LAPosted by
KATC News

PHOTOS: More than 100 firefighters fight Hola Nola fire

No injuries have been reported, but a fire at the Hola Nola Foods facility was finally contained this morning, after burning since early Tuesday, officials say. The Louisiana company, which produces tortillas, chips, popcorn, dips and seasonings that are sold in several Acadiana stores, has a processing facility in Geismar. We've reached out to the company for an update, but haven't yet heard back.
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Conviction thrown out; new trial set in delivery slaying

Relying on a Supreme Court decision about unanimous juries, a Louisiana appeals court has ordered a new trial for the man convicted of murder in a 2010 stabbing. Aaron Orlando Richards was convicted in 2017 of the 2010 slaying of Timothy Falgout. Falgout was stabbed to death while delivering a pizza in Youngsville. A jury found Richards guilty of first-degree murder, with a 10-2 verdict.
Saint Landry Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving 61 car burglaries

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving dozens of vehicle burglaries in St. Landry Parish. In the past month, St. Landry Parish has experienced a rash of vehicle burglaries. Of the 61 vehicles burglarized since May, forced entry was made on only two vehicles, and all others were left unsecured. The current total of items missing has been valued at $22,132, including 22 firearms that are currently circulating on the streets, according to investigators.