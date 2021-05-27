Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Madden was so into his job of coaching the Raiders that it eventually forced him into early retirement in 1979 because of a deteriorating ulcer condition and occupational burnout after 10 years as a head coach of the Silver and Black, seven seasons as an assistant, and two years as head coach at Hancock College in California. Madden grew up in Daly City, Calif., as best friends with John Robinson, who later was his assistant with the Raiders before becoming a legendary head coach at USC. Madden played at Oregon, along with Robinson, before sustaining a knee injury, and returned to finish his college career as a two-way tackle at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he earned all-conference honors and also played catcher on the baseball team. He was drafted in the 21st round (No. 244 overall) of the 1958 National Football League Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, but another knee injury sustained in training camp ended his playing career. “I got hurt in my rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles, a knee injury, and I couldn't play. While I was rehabbing (legendary quarterback) Norm Van Brocklin would be watching films and would explain what was happening. I ended up with a degree in teaching, and my love for football meshed with teaching.” Madden began his coaching career as an assistant at Allan Hancock Junior College in California in 1960 and two years later was promoted to head coach, before Coach Don Coryell of San Diego State hired him as defensive coordinator in 1964. After three years with the Aztecs, Al Davis brought him to Oakland as linebackers coach, and in 1969 he became head coach of the Raiders at the age of 42. All Madden did was compile a 103-32-7 record in 10 seasons, becoming the youngest coach in NFL history to reach 100 victories, was named Pro Football Weekly’s American Football League Coach of the Year in 1969, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. However, Madden’s crowning moment came after the Raiders went 13-1 in the 1976 season, defeated the New England Patriots, 24-21, in the first round of the playoffs, beat the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-7, in the AFC Championship Game and dominated the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI. Madden always was cautious with what he said before a big game, publicly and privately, but not this time. “Unless our team bus turns over going up the canyon to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, this one won’t even be close,” he told confidants early in the week. After the game, Madden said: “Super Bowl XI was ours and 10 years from now or 20 years from now, Super Bowl XI will still be ours. I’ll never take off the Super Bowl ring. It’s something I will always cherish.” Unfortunately, the Raiders never reached the Super Bowl again under Madden, losing the 1977 AFC Championship Game to the Denver Broncos when an obvious fumble by running back Rob Lytle was recovered by defensive tackle Mike McCoy of the Raiders, who was running for an apparent touchdown when the play was called back because head linesman, Ed Marion didn’t see the fumble, and the Broncos won, 21-17. “How can your guy have the ball and come running out of there and not have possession?” Madden asked, “There’s only one damned ball and we ended up with it.” The Raiders went 9-7 the next season, failed to make the playoffs, and Madden was done. Of course, he became a television star as a football analyst and in Lite Beer commercials after that.