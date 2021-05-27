Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Telcoin coming to Norfolk following passage of cryptobanking law

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Nebraska is getting in on the cryptocurrency craze. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB 649, or the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, into law on Tuesday. The law, authored by Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, establishes digital asset banks as a new kind of financial institution. “It is really meant...

