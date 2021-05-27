Local man arrested after police find stolen bank cards in traffic stop
POCATELLO — A local man who allegedly had three bank cards not belonging to him was arrested in a car that had the wrong plates, police say. Douglas Hawkins, 49, was pulled over for an expired vehicle registration when officers found that the vehicle he was driving did not match the description linked to the license plates displayed. During a search of the vehicle, officers also found three bank cards belonging to two separate victims, according to an affidavit of probable cause.www.eastidahonews.com