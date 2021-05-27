Freeze Warning issued for Bottineau, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Bottineau; Rolette FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Bottineau and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.