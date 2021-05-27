Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Oakdale Resources Ltd (OAR)

investing.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct 1 (Reuters) - Oakdale Resources Ltd OAR.AX :* EXPLORATION LICENCE EL6506 (GIBRALTAR) GRANTED BY SOUTH AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT FOR ENERGY AND MINING. Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oakdale Resources Ltd OAR.AX :* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON CAPITAL RAISING AND DRILLING UPDATE FOR NEVADA, USA. Aug 27 (Reuters) - Oakdale...

au.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#Oar#Oakdale Resources Ltd#Reuters#Gibraltar#Oakdale Resources Limited#Company#The Chimu Gold Plant#Alpine Gold Projects#Graphite Project#Base Metal Mineralization#Bramfield Iron Project#South Australian#Ozinca Peru Sac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Colorado Statemicrocapdaily.com

Western Sierra Resource Corp (OTCMKTS: WSRC) Parabolic Run as Co Looks to Aqcuire Sage Hen Mining claims in Nevada operator Silver State Mining Group, Inc. (“SSMG”)

Western Sierra Resource Corp (OTCMKTS: WSRC) continues to move steadily higher with power in recent days with daily trading dollar rising swiftly as WSRC traded over $20 million in dollar volume on Wednesday alone while the stock more than doubled. WSRC has emerged in recent days as an investors favorite and is currently among the most actively searched and talked about stocks in small caps. Currently under heavy accumulation WSRC is moving steadily northbound with many new investors buying in every day. WSRC is looking to blaze a path along the likes of Enzolytics or Tesoro and break out into a whole new dimension – Tesoro went to multi dollars – WSRC is currently on a blue-sky breakout!
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Nagambie Mining Ltd (NAG)

April 1 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* $2.6 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES RAISING* PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH A FACE VALUE OF $0.10 EACH* FUNDS... Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* SIGNED INITIAL AGREEMENTS WITH MAWSON RESOURCES LTD* MAWSON WILL TAKE UP AN INITIAL 10% SHAREHOLDING IN NRL OF 50 MILLION...
Nevada Statememphissun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
Financial Reportsraleightimes.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Pricing of Convertible Note Repayment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - 'Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has priced the repayment of the $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes ('Notes') currently in issue. The outstanding principal amount of the Notes and accrued interest is repayable by the Company on June 30, 2021 ('Maturity Date').
Businessinvesting.com

Ardiden Ltd (ADV)

May 6 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN AGREES OPTION TO SELL 80% OF LITHIUM PORTFOLIO* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 80% STAKE IS UP TO A$8.7 MILLION* TO GRANT OPTION TO... Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY-ADV.AX* ARDIDEN LTD - TARA ROBSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.
Stockstickerreport.com

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 13.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 274,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 411,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Economyinvesting.com

Fertoz Ltd (FTZ)

March 8 (Reuters) - Fertoz Ltd FTZ.AX :* ANNOUNCED ANNOUNCED A NON- RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE OFFER TO RAISE UP TO A$1.1 MILLION* OFFER AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.05 PER SHARE. Feb 24 (Reuters) - Fertoz Ltd FTZ.AX :* PARTNERS WITH WESTERN ALFALFA MILLING TO DEVELOP NORTH AMERICA'S FIRST FULL-SPECTRUM ORGANIC APPROVED NPKS FERTILIZER PRODUCTS.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? Spearmint Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) is trading with a mild fall in the opening session on Monday. In the opening session, SPMTF stock is down by 0.70% at $0.1500. The stock has traded 99K shares compared to its average volume of 282K million shares. The stock opened at $0.1260 and moved in a range of $0.1260 – 0.1600.
Industrymissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Eyes Promising Results at Platosa

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) is a silver and base metals producer with operations in Mexico and precious metal exploration projects in Mexico, Idaho and Germany. The company is working on developing a precious metals growth pipeline across a myriad of geographies and has announced exceptional results from its drilling program at Platosa. “Excellon has seen particularly promising results from its Platosa Mine located in Durango, Mexico. Over the course of 2020, the company revealed that its Mexican-based mining operations had resulted in a 37% year-over-year increase in silver production, with lead output rising by 32% and zinc production growing by 19%,” reads a recent article. “Excellon has also updated the market in April 2021 of the results of further underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine, which resulted in the discovery of additional high-grade silver deposits.” Further definition and expansion of the Guadalupe North, 623, NE-1 and NE-1S mantos resulted in underground drilling results as high as 1,293 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 6.5 metres and 1,571 g/t AgEq over 4.6 metres.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG): Tune Out The Noise:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $9.24 while performing a change of 0.11% Gain on Friday, January 24, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,858 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Plano, TXwoodlandreport.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc (TRCH) Continues to surge

R/Wallstreetbets targets the next meme stock, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) which focuses in Oil. The exploration and production business established in Plano, Texas, with properties in major shale plays such as the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford formation. Torchlight Energy Resources said on Friday that its deal to buy innovative...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (FSE: 7BL). The report is titled, "Gold Explorer with a Plan for Near-Term Cash Flows to Back Future Exploration."
Metal Miningstreetwisereports.com

Lithium Play Poised to Add Properties, Explore Brine Deposits in Argentina

Vancouver-based Grosso Group Management President and Chairman Joe Grosso is no ordinary joe when it comes to mining in Argentina. He's the Joe. The Grosso Group started exploration work in Argentina in 1993 but its first exploration success came four years later when Minas Argentinas (MASA), a joint venture between Oro Belle Resources and Grosso's IMA Resource (later renamed IMA Exploration), literally struck gold in San Juan province.
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

GoldMining updates resource at Whistler

GoldMining Inc. June 21 published an updated mineral resource estimate for its Whistler gold-silver-copper project adjacent to Nova Minerals Ltd.'s Estelle gold project in Southcentral Alaska. According to the new calculation, the Whistler, Island Mountain, and Raintree West deposits at Whistler host 118.2 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Critical Review: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) versus Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations. This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Arch...