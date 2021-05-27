Cancel
Metal Mining

Ragnar Metals Ltd (RAG)

investing.com
 30 days ago

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ragnar Metals Ltd RAG.AX :* ACQUISITION OF TWO HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE WA GOLD PROJECTS-RAG.AX* TO ACQUIRE 80% INTEREST IN LEEDS GOLD PROJECT AND 100% INTEREST IN... Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ragnar Metals Ltd RAG.AX :* ADVISES THAT 2617818 ONTARIO INC HAS GIVEN NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF HEADS...

au.investing.com
#Australia#Nickel#Ragnar Metals Ltd#Reuters#Leeds Gold Project#Ontario Inc#Company#Granmuren Nickel Propsect#The Gaddebo Project
Nagambie Mining Ltd (NAG)

April 1 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* $2.6 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES RAISING* PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH A FACE VALUE OF $0.10 EACH* FUNDS... Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* SIGNED INITIAL AGREEMENTS WITH MAWSON RESOURCES LTD* MAWSON WILL TAKE UP AN INITIAL 10% SHAREHOLDING IN NRL OF 50 MILLION...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Power Metal Regulatory News (POW)

("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 10,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares"). The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant...
Businessinvesting.com

Arafura Resources Ltd (ARU)

May 13 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd ARU.AX :* ON MAY 10, CO RECEIVED SUPPORT FOR NOLANS NEODYMIUM-PRASEODYMIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY* CO ALSO APPLIED FOR GRANT... May 7 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd ARU.AX :* RECEIVED NON-BINDING LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENT EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY OVER PROPOSED SENIOR DEBT FACILITY* FACILITY UP TO...
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.34. 35,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 127,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Advance Gold Extends Warrant Exercise Period

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date on 3,082,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), issued pursuant to a Private Placement Financing in July 2019, by 1 year to July 9, 2022. The Warrants' original exercise price of $0.07 per share will not change.
Nevada Statememphissun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
Businessinvesting.com

Ardiden Ltd (ADV)

May 6 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN AGREES OPTION TO SELL 80% OF LITHIUM PORTFOLIO* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 80% STAKE IS UP TO A$8.7 MILLION* TO GRANT OPTION TO... Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY-ADV.AX* ARDIDEN LTD - TARA ROBSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.
Industryinvesting.com

Elevate Uranium Ltd (EL8)

April 12 (Reuters) - Marenica Energy Ltd MEY.AX :* RESOLUTION WILL BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO ELEVATE URANIUM. Nov 25 (Reuters) - Marenica Energy Ltd MEY.AX :* PLACEMENT AND SPP RAISE $5.4 MILLION-MEY.AX* WILL ISSUE TOTAL OF 29.5 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 8.8 CENTS/SHARE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 42,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Economyinvesting.com

Fertoz Ltd (FTZ)

March 8 (Reuters) - Fertoz Ltd FTZ.AX :* ANNOUNCED ANNOUNCED A NON- RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE OFFER TO RAISE UP TO A$1.1 MILLION* OFFER AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.05 PER SHARE. Feb 24 (Reuters) - Fertoz Ltd FTZ.AX :* PARTNERS WITH WESTERN ALFALFA MILLING TO DEVELOP NORTH AMERICA'S FIRST FULL-SPECTRUM ORGANIC APPROVED NPKS FERTILIZER PRODUCTS.
Businessinvesting.com

Seafarms Group Ltd (SFG)

March 25 (Reuters) - Seafarms Group Ltd SFG.AX :* SIGNS MOU WITH CANSTRUCT PTY LTD TO BE MANAGING CONTRACTOR FOR STAGE 1A OF PROJECT SEA DRAGON* UNDER MOU, CANSTRUCT TO BE... July 23 (Reuters) - Seafarms Group Ltd SFG.AX :* TO SEEK TO ARRANGE PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION DEBT COMPONENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROJECT SEA DRAGON* APPOINTED ARRANGER FOR UP TO $150...
Industrymissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Eyes Promising Results at Platosa

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) is a silver and base metals producer with operations in Mexico and precious metal exploration projects in Mexico, Idaho and Germany. The company is working on developing a precious metals growth pipeline across a myriad of geographies and has announced exceptional results from its drilling program at Platosa. "Excellon has seen particularly promising results from its Platosa Mine located in Durango, Mexico. Over the course of 2020, the company revealed that its Mexican-based mining operations had resulted in a 37% year-over-year increase in silver production, with lead output rising by 32% and zinc production growing by 19%," reads a recent article. "Excellon has also updated the market in April 2021 of the results of further underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine, which resulted in the discovery of additional high-grade silver deposits." Further definition and expansion of the Guadalupe North, 623, NE-1 and NE-1S mantos resulted in underground drilling results as high as 1,293 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 6.5 metres and 1,571 g/t AgEq over 4.6 metres.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Contrasting Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This table compares Trevali Mining and Fortescue Metals...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Suda Ltd (SUD)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd SUD.AX :* MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA SINGAPORE INDICATED INTENTION TO NOT PROCEED WITH LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR ZOLPIMIST. Dec 16 (Reuters) - Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd SUD.AX :* SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - PLACEMENT OFFER TO RAISE $2.76M-SUD.AX* SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - TO PLACE UP TO 76.7 MILLION...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Bitfarms' Shares Plummet On Nasdaq Debut Amid Crypto Bear Markets Trend. Bitfarms, the Canadian Bitcoin mining firm that is debuting shares on Nasdaq has failed to escape the narrow bearish crypto meta-trend. Despite the latest crypto downturn, the firm... Not too long ago, Bitcoin miners seeking to go public had...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Critical Survey

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings. This table compares Desktop Metal and IHI's revenue, earnings per...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

CMC stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02.
Real Estateinvesting.com

Land & Homes Group Ltd (LHM)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Land & Homes Group Ltd LHM.AX :* MARKET UPDATE - WHARF STREET PROPERTY-LHM.AX* WILL INITIATE SALE PROCESS OF WHARF STREET PROPERTY. Aug 31 (Reuters) - Land & Homes Group Ltd LHM.AX* FY revenue $3.0 million versus $885,467* FY profit for the year $14,666 versus loss of $1.6 million.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market Impact Analysis by 2025

Global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) industry. The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different...