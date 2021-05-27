Communicating in a Divided Country
In the not-so-distant past, say three to five years ago, it was close to unheard of to have a law firm compose a political PR strategy. Now, on a global scale, law firm leaders have found themselves increasingly speaking out on issues ranging from George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement to defending the right to vote. Today, speaking out on these world issues have extreme ramifications such as a law firm’s ability to hire and keep clients as notable action to speak out is called for.www.law.com