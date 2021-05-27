Communicating in a Divided Country

Position Type Part Time (20-25 hours per week) The Communications Director is called to creatively share the story of God’s work at Good Shepherd with our congregation, our local community, and beyond. The Communications Director should be aware of the communication and information management needs of the entire staff and church community. The Director will be responsible for using effective communication and information management strategies to publicize ministries, programs and events of the congregation. Additionally, the Director will use state-of-the-art information technology practices/systems to provide an electronic forum for communicating information to the congregation at large. To be effective, the Director must be sensitive to the needs of our church community while focusing on our mission of growing a Christ-centered community through life-changing service.