Company: Chalice Brands Ltd. (CHALF) Chalice Brands (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) is a consumer-driven cannabis company that recently announced the acquisition of a five-store retail chain (Homegrown Oregon). A Fundamental Research Corp. report initiated coverage for the company, issuing BUY rating and a fair value estimate of C$2.46. The report noted that Chalice Brands’ new management, which includes key team members from Fortune 25 companies, demonstrated their ability by significantly growing CHAL’s revenue and margins in 2020. “The report also pointed to CHAL’s 2020 revenues, which were $22 million, a 39% year-over-year increase through organic growth, as well as the fact that its Q4 2020 numbers noted positive EBITDA,” reads a recent article. “Another testimonial for the team is that all of their stores have very good customer ratings. We are expecting record revenue in 2021, driven by organic growth and the recent acquisition. We are expecting a bump in valuations of U.S. cannabis players as the sector moves closer to federal legalization.”