Spenard Jazz Fest, Anchorage’s beloved, home-grown music festival, kicks off its 14th season with a return to in-person music June 2-6. This year’s festival will feature live and live-streamed performances from the Anchorage Museum, The Nave (formerly Church of Love), Van’s Dive Bar and private house concerts. Spenard Jazz Fest is known for bringing some of the state’s most talented musicians to Anchorage for the chance to collaborate and share an eclectic mix of music, from jazz to folk to world, with the community.