A year after George Floyd’s murder, Black Pa. lawmakers double down on push for police accountability

By Artist
wlvr.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers and student activists remembered the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by calling for more action on police reform. A group of around 50, including members of the Legislative Black Caucus and students from Philadelphia-area high schools, rallied at the Capitol building. They remembered the man whose death sparked worldwide calls to change how police interact with communities of color and other marginalized groups.

