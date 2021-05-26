A year after George Floyd’s murder, Black Pa. lawmakers double down on push for police accountability

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) I can't breathe. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. CORNISH: Some of those protests escalated into riots or were met with powerful police crackdowns. Now, one year later, there's a wave of legislation, especially in Republican-led statehouses, adding new penalties for protesters who get out of line. And there are also bills that put limits on how and when and where people can gather. In Florida, the governor signed into law a measure he described as the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country. Here to talk more is Blaise Gainey of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.