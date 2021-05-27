Cancel
Lifestyle

Chain Of Lakes Water Trail Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Kaleb Vinton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 22 days ago
The Chain of Lakes Water Trail has been a vision of many for some time now, and the five year effort to complete it is now over.

On Wednesday, people gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony that officially opened the water trails for recreational use.

There are 100 miles of lakes and connecting rivers that complete the water trail out to Lake Michigan.

“So we are really excited about the water trail. This is an effort that we have been working on for the past five years. So the trail as I mentioned is one hundred miles and it includes nineteen different governmental partners in four different counties that came together to create the trail,” said Deana Jerdee, Executive Director of Paddle Antrim.

The water trail begins in Ellsworth Community Park.

To learn more about the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, click here.

#Lake Michigan#Paddle Antrim
