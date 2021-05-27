Everything You Need To Know About U23 Greco

There is no concern about sharing the stage this time around. Back in November, U23 was forced to split the bill with the Junior age-group. It was — especially at that time — an engrossing and thrilling tournament, for both divisions. But because they were jammed together, it was difficult for those who had put forth sparkling performances to truly stand out from the rest. Even with a dogpile of first-time champs to discuss, it was as though there were too many names for whom to account. A shame, since several athletes had, in spite of various pandemic-compelled hiatuses, achieved career milestones.