Sunset Cruises again offered this summer
BELLINGHAM — After last year’s cancellation to COVID-19, the Whatcom Museum is bringing back the annual History Sunset Cruises this summer. Partnering again with San Juan Cruises for tour operation, the weekly waterfront cruises will take place on Tuesdays, July 13 through Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sailings will be offered at a reduced capacity with new protocols to ensure visitor safety, while still offering an enjoyable experience on Bellingham Bay.www.lyndentribune.com