Bellingham, WA

Sunset Cruises again offered this summer

 16 days ago

  BELLINGHAM — After last year’s cancellation to COVID-19, the Whatcom Museum is bringing back the annual History Sunset Cruises this summer.   Partnering again with San Juan Cruises for tour operation, the weekly waterfront cruises will take place on Tuesdays, July 13 through Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sailings will be offered at a reduced capacity with new protocols to ensure visitor safety, while still offering an enjoyable experience on Bellingham Bay.

Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Whatcom Museum History Sunset Cruises Will Return This Summer

The Whatcom Museum is excited to bring back the annual History Sunset Cruises this summer after last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19. Partnering again with San Juan Cruises for tour operation, the weekly cruises will take place Tuesdays, July 13 – August 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The sailings will be offered at a reduced capacity with new protocols in place to ensure visitor safety, while still offering an enjoyable experience on Bellingham Bay.
Whatcom County, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Lummi Totem Pole To Embark on Journey to D.C. and the Smithsonian

A totem pole carved by the Lummi Nation House of Tears Carvers is set to make its way to Washington D.C. this summer, presented in August to the Biden Administration before taking its place in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. But first it will make several stops around Whatcom County and the Pacific Northwest.
Whatcom County, WAWestern Front

Southern Resident Orcas are threatened by Whatcom County oil refineries

Environmental activists, ecologists and government officials regulate and discuss the potential impacts that transshipment has on Washington’s small orca population. Southern Resident killer whales, a population of Orcas in the Salish Sea, may benefit from a recent court ruling imposing regulations on the Phillips 66 oil refinery in Ferndale. On...
Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Gary’s Plumbing and Heating Celebrates 15 Years

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Gary’s Plumbing. To help mark the occasion, WhatcomTalk sat down with Mary Gibb, Gary’s wife and the co-owner of the business, learn how they landed in Whatcom and built their company, what keeps them and their team busy now—and what the future has in store.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Port announces new Bellingham-Pt. Roberts ferry schedule

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A change of schedule is coming up for the free passenger ferry between Bellingham and Point Roberts. Port of Bellingham spokesman Mike Hogan says that the new schedule will switch to sailings on Mondays and Thursdays on June 3rd. He says reservations are recommended, but walk-ons are...
Bellingham, WAcascadiaweekly.com

Sounds of the street

What: Concerts at "Camp Cider" Where: Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., suite 101. Cost: $10-$25 (depends on party size) Last week, shortly after announcing they’d give a free beer to those who showed up to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine during a two-day pop-up clinic at Boundary Bay Brewery, the community staple on Railroad Avenue had another big announcement to make. After a long hiatus, they would be stepping back into the live music arena by hosting a Mother’s Day brunch concert with Cayley Schmid and Clea Johnson of Giants’ Causeway on the beer garden stage in “Bellingham’s Backyard.”
Bellingham, WAbellinghammetronews.com

Food & Retail Village to open at Waterfront in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — According to the Port of Bellingham a container village consisting of food and retail is set to open at Waypoint Park in Bellingham, Washington. This project will be vital to the ever-so-growing Downtown Bellingham Waterfront Area. The area was proven to be event-worthy especially since the Dick’s...
Bellingham, WAthenorthernlight.com

Registration opens for Tour de Whatcom bike ride

Get your pedals in gear – registration for the Tour de Whatcom bike ride recently opened for its 16th year. The ride will start the morning of Saturday, July 17, leaving from Boundary Bay Brewery in downtown Bellingham. With four different routes, varying from 22 to 100 miles, this ride...
Bellingham, WAkpug1170.com

Container village brings businesses to Bellingham waterfront

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A unique “container village” is bringing businesses to Bellingham’s waterfront. Port of Bellingham Commission member Ken Bell says he got the idea while visiting Christchurch, New Zealand after the city’s historic center had been decimated by an earthquake. They kept commerce going with shipping containers. But he...
Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Visit Bellingham Training and Tennis Club to Join a Community of People Getting Fit Safely

Even in a normal year, pulling ourselves out of hibernation from a Bellingham winter can be a challenging feat. It takes both self-motivation and a controlled approach to avoid injuries after months of being sedentary. Compounded by a 12-month span that’s been unlike any other, getting back into fitness intelligently has never been more important. Fortunately, Bellingham Training and Tennis Club (BTTC) and its team of certified trainers are here to help. They’ve set up programs and laid out spaces to specifically address people who are getting back into fitness after a time away, offering both individual and small group options.
Whatcom County, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism Provides Free Education Seminar on Welcoming LBGTQ+ Visitors

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism is kicking off its Tourism Education Series for 2021 with this important, FREE training opportunity for the Whatcom hospitality community. National industry educational experts, HospitableMe, will deliver their signature program Everyone Welcome! in a virtual meeting format. Anyone can register for the June 2, 2021 meeting that will begin with networking at 10:15am and then a 90-minute program at 10:30am. Find the registration link on the events calendar at Bellingham.org/Events.
Whatcom County, WAthenorthernlight.com

Blaine Senior Center to begin opening Monday, May 17

Blaine Senior Center will start reopening on Monday, May 17, with the gym to be the first to welcome back its members. Once Whatcom County entered Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, the senior center’s director Kathy Sitker said she contacted state representatives to understand the regulations for senior centers, which she said were not included in reopening guidance.