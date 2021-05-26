Sunset Cruises again offered this summer

Even in a normal year, pulling ourselves out of hibernation from a Bellingham winter can be a challenging feat. It takes both self-motivation and a controlled approach to avoid injuries after months of being sedentary. Compounded by a 12-month span that’s been unlike any other, getting back into fitness intelligently has never been more important. Fortunately, Bellingham Training and Tennis Club (BTTC) and its team of certified trainers are here to help. They’ve set up programs and laid out spaces to specifically address people who are getting back into fitness after a time away, offering both individual and small group options.