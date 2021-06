WHATCOM — Local veterans are leading the effort to save a historic Tudor-style building at the corner of Northwest Drive and Smith Road. “I’d like to see this historic building be put to a good use,” said Joel Douglas, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 165, which is spearheading the attempt to save the structure. “Saving this building as it is, it’s like anything in life, we should take it as it is and make it work.”