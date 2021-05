Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema was absent for Friday’s historic vote on a proposed Capitol riot investigation, and she still hasn’t said why.After Republicans blocked a bill to establish a commission investigating the 6 January Capitol attack, Democrats directed most of their anger at the 35 GOP senators who voted against it. But there were also two Democrats who didn’t even show up for the vote: Senator Patty Murray, and Ms Sinema.“She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,” the Arizona senator’s spokesperson, Hannah Hurley, told The Arizona Republic.Although a majority of the Senate – 54...