PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students at a public school in New Jersey are excelling and being recognized for their excellence despite challenges of the ongoing pandemic and crime in their neighborhood. “I hope that it makes them poke their chest out a little bit, stand a little bit straighter and that they feel a little proud of what they accomplished,” said Cicely Warren, assistant superintendent of Paterson Public Schools. And proud the students are at Public School 28 in Paterson after they topped U.S. News and World Report’s lists of best elementary and middle schools in New Jersey, which the magazine released...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO