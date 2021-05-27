‘SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale & What Jason’s Headache Means

The twisty Freeform teen drama just wrapped up, and it was a doozy. Please note: This Cruel Summer Episode 10 recap contains major spoilers. There's teen series that you keep coming back to for the melodrama—and then there's Freeform's Cruel Summer, which, this spring, has been utterly addicting. The show, created by Bert V. Royal, about the lawsuit between two teenage girls after one who went missing claims the other saw her in captivity and failed to report it, just wrapped up its first season on June 15. As teenagers are known to keep secrets and bend the truth, the series, told over the summers of '93, '94, and '94, has slowly been peering into diary pages (er, chat room logs) throughout the season, until the 10th episode finally spilled the beans about what really went down between Jeanettte Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas.