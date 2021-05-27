Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan power unbeaten Orlando Pride to win over Portland Thorns

The Orlando Pride remain undefeated after their third match of the 2021 regular season, earning a 2-1 home victory over the Portland Thorns on Wednesday thanks in large part to the dynamic one-two-punch combination of strikers Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux.

The stars combined for the Pride’s two goals for the second straight game, which also marked Morgan’s third straight match with a goal.

The victory marked the first time the Pride have won back-to-back regular-season games since June 2018. The team now sits at the top of the NWSL rankings with a 2-0-1 record and seven points on the season.

The second straight win galvanized the Pride, providing belief and energy for the team after suffering through the past three seasons.

“We can be a championship team,” captain Ali Krieger said. “We have to believe that or else we shouldn’t be here. ... We need to get better and stay consistent. We haven’t won anything yet this season; it’s at the very beginning. We have twenty-some games left. This is only the beginning. We continue to build, but I see us as a championship team.”

Morgan opened scoring with a rocketing strike in the 22nd minute. An onslaught of pressure from the Pride midfield forced a Portland turnover, which allowed Leroux to set up Taylor Kornieck at the top of the box.

The rookie chipped the ball into the box to Morgan, who smashed the ball with her left foot on her first touch and into the right netting. The goal marked the second straight assist by Kornieck for Morgan.

The Pride weren’t able to ride the momentum of Morgan’s highlight goal into halftime. Portland responded in the 42nd minute when Simone Charley leapt over defender Ali Riley to bang in a header for the equalizer.

Rather than deflating after the equalizer, Leroux took matters into her own hands to start the second half. The striker dodged through the box to dart between defender Kelli Hubly and keeper Adrianna Franch, sliding to cut off Hubly’s back pass and punch the ball into the net.

Leroux said frustration in the locker room after the late equalizer in the first half bubbled over onto the pitch, powering her to immediately strike back.

“There was some anger,” Leroux said. “But we knew that we had to come out and we had to come out strong and early. It always feels good to get a goal early and then you’re able to play a little bit more.”

Portland outpossessed and outshot the Pride in a physical affair. The difficulty of the night was doubled for the Pride, who played only four nights before in North Carolina. Ten of the 11 starters for the Pride against the Thorns also started against the Courage.

Keeper Ashlyn Harris served as the lone player rotated in after staying home over the weekend. Harris notched seven saves on the night, diving to knock away several late-game attempts from Portland star Crystal Dunn to preserve the win.

The Pride now will face another quick turnaround as they host Kansas City on Sunday at Exploria Stadium. The match will close out a nine-day period in which the Pride play three games, a stretch that coach Marc Skinner believes could make a statement for the team early in the season.

“What we have now is an understanding of who we are. I think that’s the most important thing,” Skinner said. “We don’t need to chase other teams. ... We’ll see how we are after Sunday but the immense effort and shift that the whole group have put in is the thing that we should take home from tonight.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .