STRONG CITY — One woman was killed when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi Tuesday night about four miles east of Strong City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Ashley Marie Stephens, 39, of Paris, Tenn. was westbound on U.S. Hwy. 50 at 9:45 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — she failed to maintain the lane in her 2010 Dodge Caravan.