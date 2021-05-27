Cancel
Protests

Book fair and rally held in support of Israel

By Hana Kellenberger/Missourian
Columbia Missourian
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters gathered in support of Israel Wednesday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Broadway. The pro-Israel rally was in light of the recent conflict between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas that ended in a cease-fire last Thursday. Prior to the rally, Daniel Swindell and others from Missouri Zionists set up a book table with books about Israel and Judaism that people could take for free. “If you read a book by a Jewish person that tells a little bit about what a Jewish person experiences,” he said “then you’ll understand more of the Jewish story.”

www.columbiamissourian.com
