CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased to one-month low on Friday, pressured by concerns about falling demand from both the domestic and export sectors, traders said. * Weakness in the cash market also weighed on soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding support on a Fibonacci retracement chart tracking its spring rally that peaked at $16.67-1/2 on May 12. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal was down $2.20 at $398.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.27 cent lower at 65.49 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soybean futures contract dropped 3.9%. The weekly decline in soybeans was the biggest in percentage terms in four months. * Soymeal futures were off 4.7% this week and soyoil was down 3.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)