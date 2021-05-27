Cancel
NHL

‘Special’ Islanders built for the NHL playoff grind

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a lot of ways, these Islanders remind me of the 1960s Maple Leafs. Well, except for those four Stanley Cups within six years, that is. Or at least so far, wink, wink. Those Toronto teams were not only built for the playoffs, they were better in the postseason than during the regular season. A top seed only once in their four championship seasons, their unique slow-it-down, tight-checking approach to the 70-game regular season prepared them perfectly for the playoffs.

nypost.com
