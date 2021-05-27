Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Top general warns Air Force grads post-World War II order ‘fraying’

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “great power peace” that has dominated global affairs since the end of World War II is “under stress” and “fraying at the edge,” America’s highest-ranking military officer told Air Force Academy graduates Wednesday. “With history as our guide, we would be wise to lift our gaze from the never-ending...

