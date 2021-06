In this episode of Wildlife Matters, the Masked Biologist looks at a news story from the west coast that involved bears, dogs, people, and at least one bad decision. If you were watching television or cruising social media at all last week, you may have seen a story and video clip about a teenage girl who drove off a bear that was engaged in a scuffle with her dogs. Now I don’t normally tear stories from the headlines, but when I saw the commentary from reporters and comments from the public at large, I felt that maybe this would be an opportunity to address the topic of intentionally engaging with bears.