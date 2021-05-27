David McAtee’s Brother Arrested At Protest Over His Death

The brother of David McAtee, a popular barbecue shop owner killed by a National Guard member nearly a year ago, was arrested Wednesday night during a protest in west Louisville.

Jamie McAtee was arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing a highway, according to court records.

According to Louisville Metro Police , five protesters were arrested as they marched down Muhammad Ali Boulevard through the Russell neighborhood.

The protest came a day after Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced that no one would be charged for killing David McAtee last June.

LMPD issued a statement, saying police responded to a “large group of protesters blocking the roadway” at 13th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard:

“Multiple orders to exit the roadway and move to the sidewalk were given over a marked police unit speaker. Officers began making arrests of individuals refusing to comply with the order. A male from the crowd threw a brick at a police vehicle and fled the scene. Other individuals attempted to prevent officers from making arrests. The crowd became aggressive and additional units were called for immediate response.”

Tuesday is the anniversary of David McAtee’s death, which took place during the first week of massive protests in Louisville over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

He was fatally shot on June 1, 2020 when Louisville police and the National Guard attempted to disperse a late night gathering at the intersection of 26 th and Broadway in west Louisville.

Wine, the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said earlier this week that officers and soldiers were authorized to use deadly force because David McAtee shot at them.

During the incident, police fired pepper balls at people gathered outside McAtee’s business, including his niece. According to Wine’s report, McAtee then leaned out the door and fired a shot. When McAtee leaned out to fire a second time, he was killed by a bullet fired from a National Guard-issued rifle. Officials did not determine who fired the fatal shot.

In his statement, Wine criticized officers for firing pepper balls towards people on private property, but recommended no charges.