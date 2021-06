The worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have collided for one fun crossover. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly risen in popularity following the success of its first season, and sales of that manga have exploded into wild new territories. Fans had quickly latched onto how Akutami blends many of the ideas and core elements of successful action series of the past with brand new twists and elements. But one of the big reasons why it's so successful is because Akutami openly wears all of his influences on his sleeves as he openly celebrates other Shonen Jump series.