Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Dozens score free Brewers tickets for getting vaccinated at AmFam Field

By Stephanie Haines
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyLX7_0aCi9At900

Dozens of people were awarded free Brewers tickets Wednesday for turning out to a pop-up vaccine clinic at American Family Field.

The Brewers collaborated with the Milwaukee Health Department to offer the clinic at Helfaer Field before Wednesday night's game to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Patients could choose either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

"I wanted to get the Johnson & Johnson, so it was nice that that was available," said James Werwinski.

TMJ4

Alex Lacombe said he and his friend wanted to get vaccinated, and then heard he could score some tickets to the game.

"We decided this would be a good chance to get it. We haven’t been to a Brewer game yet, too," Lacombe said.

Adam Wessel and his sister Rachel said they are big Brewers fans.

"Our parents and our other siblings have it, and we haven’t had it yet and figured it was time," Wessel said.

TMJ4

The free tickets even convinced some people who weren't so sure.

"I had actually planned on not getting it because I was thinking I was way too good for it," said Jesus Micheel. "But then work told me, 'if you don’t get it then you can’t take your mask off until you get it,' so I'm like, fine, I'll just get it."

Brewers President Rick Schlesinger said the organization will continue to work with the health department to figure out more vaccine opportunities.

"Whatever incentives the Brewers can provide to encourage vaccinations, we’re very excited about doing it," Schlesinger said. "We’re citizens of this city, and we want everyone to be healthy and safe."

State data shows close to 45 percent of people in Milwaukee County have at least one dose, but it also shows younger populations have lower vaccination rates and larger racial disparities.

Officials say every shot they give counts.

TMJ4

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said they are working with community and church groups to try to bring the vaccine to people.

"Now we’re at the point where you got individuals, some of whom are willing to get it, and some of whom might take some cajoling," said Mayor Barrett. "But if it’s in front of them, they may do it. That's where we are at right now. So instead of measuring this in thousands per day, we’re measuring it in dozens per event."

Starting June 1, fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear masks at American Family Field. Officials say they won't be checking for proof, but they ask those who are not vaccinated to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask. For kids who are not old enough to get vaccinated, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said that's up to families to decide if they want their kids to wear a mask.

"I think parents need to measure their own risk," Johnson said. "But also recognizing that the disease prevalence in children is much lower than in adults."

The Brewers will host another pop-up clinic Thursday at Helfaer Field from 9:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Those who choose Pfizer will have to return in three weeks for a second dose.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cdc#American Family Field#The Johnson Johnson#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related