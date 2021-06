The downside is that the Twins’ offense failed to put the game away despite multiple opportunities. The upside is that their pitching and defense succeeded. The offense ran and swing-and-missed themselves out of multiple scoring opportunities, including those where they did score. With two outs in the top of the third, Miguel Sanó doubled in Andrelton Simmons, but Alex Kirilloff rounded third too far and was thrown out, spoiling a potential two-men-in-scoring-position opportunity. Two innings later, Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs, but nearly lost the scoring chance altogether when Kirilloff and Sanó struck out. But Brady Singer hit Trevor Larnach in the foot, bringing home Kyle Garlick. Willians Astudillo lined out to end the inning.