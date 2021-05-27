Cancel
Instagram Makes Hiding ‘Like’ Counts An Option For All Users

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last couple of years, Instagram has been trialing hiding like counts on posts. Now, the social media app will finally allow all users the option of hiding their public like counts on their profiles. Instagram had originally tested hiding like counts to make the app a less pressurizing...

