Instagram Makes Hiding ‘Like’ Counts An Option For All Users

In mid-February, the social network of the blue bird announced that it was working on a new tool called Twitter Super Follows and that it will allow users to charge their followers to access extra content. A kind of Patreon within Twitter and that can help many clients who create content every day for the social network and who accumulate thousands of followers so that they begin to make their activity profitable. And by the way, Twitter manages to start monetizing its platform. All the information from the Twitter Super Follows is filtered. Say that it was not Twitter who published all the information about its new tool, but rather it was the researcher Jane Manchun Wong who had managed to access this new function. And seeing the history of this user, the great reference in terms ofTwitter leaks, we can trust what she says. And as expected, Wong has used his official account on the social network to tell all the details of this new tool that will soon arrive on Twitter. Apparently, the Super Follows program on Twitter will have a series of requirements, such as that the user has a minimum of 10,000 followers, have published at least 25 tweets in the last month and be of legal age. Regarding the content that the Super Follows will include, it seems that all kinds of content can be created, including videos and messages for the Super Followers. In addition, the content may be separated by categories, including sections such as "sports" or "podcasting". Regarding payment, it is not yet clear if there will be fixed rates or each user will be able to indicate the price of access to their Super Follows, so we will have to wait for Twitter to give more information about it. Twitter has been trying to monetize its platform for a long time. And this new system comes after Tip Jar's inclusion in May of a direct payment system so you can send money to content creators by clicking on a dollar bill icon on their Twitter profile. But, although he was not making money from Tip Jar, it was the company's first attempt before launching Super Follows.