Obi Toppin's mother Roni wipes away tears as MSG crowd chants her son's name

 22 days ago
As a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd chanted Obi Toppin’s name during the Knicks’ second-half comeback over the Hawks on Wednesday night, Roni Toppin wiped away tears. Roni, Obi Toppin’s mother, took in the scene from inside the Garden as 15 thousand fans cheered his name following an electric alley-oop dunk that put New York ahead by six in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Roni wiped away tears with the Garden in a frenzy during what would become the team’s first playoff win in eight years.

