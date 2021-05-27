Cancel
Heck wins NCAA individual title, women’s golf falls in quarterfinals

By Gavin McDonell
Stanford Daily
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanford women’s golf competed for the NCAA Championship this week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. After advancing through stroke play as the top seed, Stanford fell to Arizona in a brutally close quarterfinal match. Despite the team loss, freshman Rachel Heck put the finishing touches on one of the best individual seasons in NCAA history, winning the stroke play title with a score of eight-under-par.

