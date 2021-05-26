Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Olympic Rings, Rookie Things, and Everything Dallas Wings

By Jasmine Harper
winsidr.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one win under their belt, the Dallas Wings kicked off the season with a stellar performance from veteran Allisha Gray against the Los Angeles Sparks. Dallas trailed by seven after the first quarter, struggling offensively, recording 11 turnovers. However, Gray took charge in the second quarter scoring 12 points. She began facilitating the offense, garnering four of Dallas’ 15 assists and ended the game with an impressive statline: career-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Although Gray showed she was the perfect veteran to lead the young team to victory, she’s taking an international getaway for a shot at the gold. With Gray missing two games so far, Dallas fell 0-2— Gray will miss at least one month.

winsidr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Vickie Johnson
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Betnijah Laney
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Marina Mabrey
Person
Kayla Thornton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Rookies#Olympic Rings#The Dallas Wings#Chicago Sky#Usab3x3#Bigmamastef#Graytness 15#Just Women S Sports#The 3 3#Team Usa#Fiba3x3 Youtube Channel#Liberty#Fg#Toddschaefer42
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Gold
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Germany
News Break
WNBA
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island’s arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical...