Olympic Rings, Rookie Things, and Everything Dallas Wings

With one win under their belt, the Dallas Wings kicked off the season with a stellar performance from veteran Allisha Gray against the Los Angeles Sparks. Dallas trailed by seven after the first quarter, struggling offensively, recording 11 turnovers. However, Gray took charge in the second quarter scoring 12 points. She began facilitating the offense, garnering four of Dallas’ 15 assists and ended the game with an impressive statline: career-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Although Gray showed she was the perfect veteran to lead the young team to victory, she’s taking an international getaway for a shot at the gold. With Gray missing two games so far, Dallas fell 0-2— Gray will miss at least one month.