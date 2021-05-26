Cancel
Tennis

Dj Tennis | Embrace 'Life and Death TV'

By Julia Smith
flaunt.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunching on June 1st, DJ Tennis invites fans to the psychedelic universe of Life and Death through a new Twitch Partnership Channel. After spending the last ten years molding Life and Death into an extension of his own multidimensional mind, DJ Tennis continues to expand his brand as one of the foremost taste-making platforms in the electronic underground scene. With segments from Michelin Star Chefs Sergio Meza & Tomas Bermudez diving deep into the art of cooking insects, olympian training, to emo carpet tufting, there’s no guessing where this journey will take you.

