Sutter, CA

Auditions for virtual ‘Applause Kids!’ show now being accepted

Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 22 days ago

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has announced that their youth performing arts program, Applause Kids!, is back and audition videos are being accepted for the fully-virtual show, “Broadway Here We Come!”

Based on a collection of Broadway songs, the show is a musical revue that will feature songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and other well-known shows.

The program is offered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at no cost to members of the community.

The virtual musical theater program is for any young actor, new or experienced, from the ages of 7 to 14 and allows participants to rehearse from their own homes. Actors will individually meet weekly via digital rehearsals with the director, Alexandria Mazerolle, to practice scenes, acting techniques and songs.

Final videos will be filmed at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture by the director and an assistant. The finished production will be released online via the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 22 at 2 p.m.

The deadline to submit audition videos is June 28.

Young performers interested in non-singing roles are asked to submit a one- to two-minute video introducing themselves and talking about something they like to do or something positive that has happened to them during the last several months.

For singing roles, those auditioning are asked to introduce themselves, share a hobby or tell a story about a special pet or person in their lives then take an extra minute to sing their rendition of “Happy Birthday” or another song of their choice.

The one- to three-minute video can be sent as an attachment to alexm@yubasutterarts.org – it’s asked that interested performers don’t send the video as a cloud file.

“We know that we all want to get back to live, in-person rehearsals and shows, but our last two Applause Kids! virtual shows have been great successes,” Mazerolle said. “We are so pleased to be able to offer this free program to the young performers in our community with the convenience of virtual rehearsals.”

For more information, contact Mazerolle at alexm@yubasutterarts.org or call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787.

