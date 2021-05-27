'Please help not burn the state down': How Utah hopes to fight this wildfire season's alarmingly early start
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian Steed noticed something interesting as he drove around Cedar City last week. A median in the southern Utah community had green grass poking through in areas next to dried vegetation that seemed to have built up of the last few years. For Steed, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, that sight was symbolic of Utah's current fire danger.www.ksl.com